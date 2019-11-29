There will be a winter fair inside the Houses of Parliament next week, with the Houses of Commons and Lords also open to visit.

The Parliament shops will be selling a range of political gifts, while local community choirs add that now-essential festive atmosphere. The fair itself takes place inside Westminster Hall, the oldest and grandest part of Parliament. You can however also take a wander through the Commons Chamber and Lords Chamber and find out more about how Parliament works.

Tickets are free for 16 to 24 year olds, otherwise £5 per person. Book tickets here.

The fair is open this coming Wednesday (4th Dec) between 4pm and 8pm with last entry at 7pm.

Note, security checks will be in place, so avoid bringing big bags and based on my visit today, expect a very thorough body check.