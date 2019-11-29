There will be a winter fair inside the Houses of Parliament next week, with the Houses of Commons and Lords also open to visit.
The Parliament shops will be selling a range of political gifts, while local community choirs add that now-essential festive atmosphere. The fair itself takes place inside Westminster Hall, the oldest and grandest part of Parliament. You can however also take a wander through the Commons Chamber and Lords Chamber and find out more about how Parliament works.
Tickets are free for 16 to 24 year olds, otherwise £5 per person. Book tickets here.
The fair is open this coming Wednesday (4th Dec) between 4pm and 8pm with last entry at 7pm.
Note, security checks will be in place, so avoid bringing big bags and based on my visit today, expect a very thorough body check.
The ianVisits website has been running now for just over a decade, initially as a news blog, later adding the events listings guide to the offbeat and geeky events in London.
Advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It’s very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of the ianVisits website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what IanVisits provides, then please support the website here.
Leave a Reply