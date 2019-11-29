A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Victoria Line strike suspended as union begins fresh talks with London Underground City AM

A long-term solution is needed to quieten the noise from the Underground in Islington homes after four years of disruption, say residents. Islington Tribune

Canary Wharf and Canada Water evacuated after ‘dust storm’ Metro

Lewisham has spent more than £23,000 on promoting the Bakerloo Line extension so far. NewsShopper

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Despite Continuous Delays, U.K.’s Crossrail Project Still a Boost to Local Home Prices Mansion Global

Crossrail’s Bond Street station is now expected to open with the rest of the line, the project’s chief executive has told TfL NCE

Ahead of Reading train services becoming part of the Elizabeth Line, TfL has been trialling the route over the past few days. Reading Chronicle

Crossrail has reiterated that air quality at its Bond Street site is safe, as a workers’ union at the site confirmed it was satisfied with the conclusion of a dust-management review. Construction News

Mainline / Overground

Avanti West Coast has been unveiled as the name of the operator replacing Virgin Trains, which runs the West Coast line through Milton Keynes. ITV

Pay As You Go pulls into Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Welham Green stations WHTimes

South Western Railway strike ‘will cost businesses up to £400m’ Standard

A new fleet of trains has begun carrying passengers between Aberdeen and London. BBC News

Miscellaneous

Man arrested following alleged antisemitic incident on London Tube Sky News

And finally: Next stop, Bobby Robson! Ipswich Town’s history turned into London Underground map Ipswich Star

