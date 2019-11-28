Usual caveats, but there should be a formation of helicopters flying over Central London on Friday afternoon.

No official information as to why, but the locations involved suggest a military link and possibly the US Ambassador’s residence in Regents Park – not hugely surprising as the US President is visiting next week for the NATO summit, and helicopters feature heavily in the security and transport during a US State visit.

The first flypast departs RAF Northolt in north-west London at 3:20pm to Regents Park 20 minutes later then heading up to Stanstead Airport, and back again to Regents Park for just after 5pm.

The formal air traffic warning is below:

EGTT/QWVLW/IV/M/W/000/025/5142N00006W017FORMATION TRANSIT OF UP TO 9 MIXED-TYPE HEL WILL ROUTE:

513309N 0002500W RAF NORTHOLT (EGWU) 1520

513200N 0000942W REGENTS PARK 1540

514041N 0002613W VCY WATFORD 1600

513817N 0000111W BANBURY RESERVOIR 1605

515303N 0001404E LONDON STANSTED (EGSS) 1637

513200N 0000942W REGENTS PARK 1710

513309N 0002500W RAF NORTHOLT (EGWU) 1712

FORMATION PLANS TO TRANSIT AT SFC-2000FT AGL. TIMINGS, HGT AND ROUTE

ARE APRX AND MAY CHANGE DUE TO WX OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS.

2019-11-0658/AS2

LOWER: Surface

UPPER: 2,500 Feet AMSL

FROM: 29 Nov 2019 15:00 GMT

TO: 29 Nov 2019 17:30 GMT