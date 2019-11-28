To promote cycling, the cycle hire scheme will be essentially free to use throughout December.

The deal gives you 24-hours of free use of the Santander Cycles, with each trip lasting less than 30 minutes being free of charge. You pay if your cycle trip lasts more than 30 minutes.

When taking a bicycle, just enter the code ‘SCXMAS2019’ at the bike terminal or on the smartphone app to get the free use.

For more regular cyclists, Santander Cycles is also offering a discount of 25 percent off annual memberships for Black Friday, which people can access by entering the code ‘BlackFriday19’ on their website.