Posted on by ianvisits Posted in History No Comments ↓

Another of those maps that will soak up a few hours randomly zooming around – a map of prehistoric to medieval archeology under London.

On the random off-change that you’ve wondered if your London office or house sits on the site of a mammoth tooth, a roman pot or a Saxon knife — then this Museum of London Archeology map will inform you.

More likely not, but who knows!

The layers of information are broken down into Prehistoric, Roman, Saxon and Medieval and are based on MOLA’s excavations and surveys over the decades as buildings are torn down and replacements errected.

It’s fair to say that Prehistoric London is dominated by axes and bifaces (shaped stones). The map also shows that less often seen aspect of the Thames, how many islands it has, especially in the Southwark area. Thorney Island is very much an island.

Roman London shows up the roads, and reminds us that the city extended south of the river – so the Romans were more daring than a modern Black cab.

Saxon London reveals Lundenwic, the space between the City and Westminster that was to be the London of its time when the City was abandoned.

Medieval shows how London was expanding, and the many villages that sprang up around London and are now mainly remembered in local area names and tube stations.

The map is here.

Enjoy!

Tagged with: , ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

The ianVisits website has been running now for just over a decade, initially as a news blog, later adding the events listings guide to the offbeat and geeky events in London.

Advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It’s very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of the ianVisits website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what IanVisits provides, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*