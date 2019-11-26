The old house packed full of curiosities is one of those museums that normally bans photography – but not in the evenings. If you want to capture the delights of this most eclectic of collections, then the Late openings of the museum, typically once a month now allow — indeed, encourage, photography.
Sometimes lit with candles, Sir John Soane’s Museum is packed full of historical objects and paintings collected by the man himself, including the massive Egyptian sarcophagus in the basement. I find the cluttered nature of the building and especially the stone carvings on the walls to be the highlight, but everyone finds a corner to fall in love with.
The late evening events cost between £15 and £25 per person, and there’s also a Georgian Christmas special taking place later in December.
To choose a date for an evening visit, go here.
