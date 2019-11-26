A south London based clothing firm has released a range of London Underground inspired clothing.
Authorised by TfL, who jealously guard their trademarks from rip-offs, the Lewisham based firm, Done London, a screen print studio which is inspired by the youth culture turned their attention to the tube roundel.
They also managed to borrow the tunnels at Aldwych tube station for their photo shoot, and an old tube train.
They’re selling their t-shirts and tops via their website.
They also tend to keep their print runs fairly small, so these will be a fairly limited release, although they expect to release fresh designs next year as well.
Tagged with: tube roundel
