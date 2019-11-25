Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Exhibition Reviews No Comments ↓

This weekend, a field of glowing roses will come to central London, and it’s a charity fund raiser for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Over the next few weeks, Grosvenor Square in Mayfair will fill with illuminated roses, which are intended to be planted in memory of a loved one.

Visitors will be invited to help raise funds for The Royal Marsden by purchasing a white rose from one of their chalets in Grosvenor Square for a suggested donation of £10 each. Purchased roses can then be planted in the garden where they will illuminate.

Named the Ever After Garden, the installation was inspired and in memory of the late Production Designer and Art Director, Michael Howells, who designed the film Ever After, starring Drew Barrymore.

All funds raised from sales of roses will be donated to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the work of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

The Ever After Garden opens on 30th November until 22nd December, and from noon  to 8pm. Entrance is free.

