A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube passengers have been forced to exit through the driver cab after the doors of the train failed to open for “at least 20 minutes”. Standard

Wrightstyle has been appointed to design, supply and install fire rated screens to the new Tube station at Battersea Power Station, GGP Mag

A new display inside the subway at Marble Arch tube station has been created to show off history of the Marble Arch that sits above it. ianVisits

A commuter is fighting for his life after being struck by a London Tube train at rush-hour. BBC News

West Ham tube station is set to get an additional entrance to cope with demand when a 3,800 home development opens next to the station. ianVisits

Harrow councillors savaged plans to build more than 500 new homes on three London Underground station car parks in the borough. Local London

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

A traffic marshall on the Bond Street station Crossrail site has been sacked after threatening a passer-by and their children. Construction Enquirer

Crossrail is set to pay out additional incentives worth millions of pounds to a US company originally hired to keep the project on track and in budget. CityAM

Crossrail’s recently announced additional delays to the opening of the Elizabeth line is expected to see TfL’s projected income fall by between £500 million and £750 million over the next four years. ianVisits

KPMG has been asked to run the rule over the latest cost increase on Crossrail by the Department for Transport and Tf L. Building

Mainline / Overground

The redevelopment of Euston High Speed 2 (HS2) terminus has been hiked to £1.8bn and could cost more than £2bn New Civil Engineer has learned. NCE

Miscellaneous

London commuters were shocked when a passenger started brushing his teeth at Euston station this morning before spitting it out on the platform. Standard

Sadiq Khan confirms TfL fares will stay frozen for fourth year running LBC

A councillor’s petition against flats planned for Arnos Grove Underground Station has gained more than 2,000 signatures. T & WG Independent

And finally: It’s been a year since London Transport Museum launched the Q stock restoration fundraising appeal to get the last-remaining 1930s Q stock cars running again LT Museum blog

—

Image above is from Jan 2018: Heathrow Junction – London’s short-lived railway station