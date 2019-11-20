Posted on by ianvisits Posted in transport issues 1 Comment ↓

If you look around today, you might see some unusual tube roundels, as it’s World Children’s Day, and London school children have their own roundels on display in selected tube stations.

(c) TfL

In addition to the tube roundel, they are writing one-off ‘Thought of the Day’ whiteboard messages and taking over some tannoy messages.

The new artwork is located at King’s Cross, Bond Street, Green Park, London Bridge and Victoria underground stations as well as West Croydon, Vauxhall and North Greenwich bus stations, portrays children’s favourite things about transport in the capital and places children right at the heart of London’s transport system.

This year’s World Children’s Day is special because it marks the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the human rights treaty that grants all children a set of rights.

(c) TfL

London schools redesigning roundels for World Children’s Day

  • Bond Street – Nelson Primary School, Richmond upon Thames
  • Green Park – Goose Green Primary School, Southwark
  • Holborn – Nelson Primary School, Richmond upon Thames
  • Kings Cross – Star Primary School, Newham
  • London Bridge – Globe Primary School, Tower Hamlets
  • Victoria – Courtland School Academy, Barnet
  • North Greenwich bus station – Churchfields Junior School, Redbridge
  • Vauxhall bus station – St James’s Catholic Primary School, Richmond upon Thames
  • West Croydon bus station – Cheam Park Farm Primary Academy, Sutton

(c) TfL

One comment on "London Underground lets children redesign the tube roundel
  1. Maurice Reed says:
    20th November 2019 at 10:49 am

    What a nice thing to do.

    Reply

