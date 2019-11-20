If you look around today, you might see some unusual tube roundels, as it’s World Children’s Day, and London school children have their own roundels on display in selected tube stations.

In addition to the tube roundel, they are writing one-off ‘Thought of the Day’ whiteboard messages and taking over some tannoy messages.

The new artwork is located at King’s Cross, Bond Street, Green Park, London Bridge and Victoria underground stations as well as West Croydon, Vauxhall and North Greenwich bus stations, portrays children’s favourite things about transport in the capital and places children right at the heart of London’s transport system.

This year’s World Children’s Day is special because it marks the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the human rights treaty that grants all children a set of rights.

London schools redesigning roundels for World Children’s Day