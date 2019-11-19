West Ham tube station is set to get an additional entrance to cope with demand when a 3,800 home development opens next to the station. The development is next to West Ham station, on land that used to be the ParcelForce depot.

Although it sits right next to the tube station, access to the site at the moment is via a long detour down to Manor Road, and around a light industrial site and bus garage, so an alternative option was desirable.

The plans will see a new entrance added to West Ham station at the Jubilee line platforms end, along with a new footbridge over the railway to the housing development.

The new entrance is being provided as part of the initial phase of the housing development, and with seven gates — the capacity expected to be needed when the new housing development is fully occupied.

TfL’s board minutes for next week note that they are now expecting to sign the final papers with Berkeley Homes “soon” for them to fund and build the new London Underground station entrance on a cantilevered deck above the Jubilee line eastbound track, as well as two new pedestrian bridges and a road bridge.

There is also an agreement to safeguard land within the development site for a possible future bus stop and stand facilities, plus land for two future cycle hire locations.

For the air rights associated with the development, which includes the right to use and develop the space above the land, TfL will receive a cash receipt from the GLA, anticipated to be in the order of £26 million.

If all the paperwork is signed on time, then construction intends to start by the end of this year with the new entrance completed by the end of next year.