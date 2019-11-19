Posted on by ianvisits Posted in transport issues No Comments ↓

West Ham tube station is set to get an additional entrance to cope with demand when a 3,800 home development opens next to the station. The development is next to West Ham station, on land that used to be the ParcelForce depot.

Although it sits right next to the tube station, access to the site at the moment is via a long detour down to Manor Road, and around a light industrial site and bus garage, so an alternative option was desirable.

The plans will see a new entrance added to West Ham station at the Jubilee line platforms end, along with a new footbridge over the railway to the housing development.

The new entrance is being provided as part of the initial phase of the housing development, and with seven gates — the capacity expected to be needed when the new housing development is fully occupied.

TfL’s board minutes for next week note that they are now expecting to sign the final papers with Berkeley Homes “soon” for them to fund and build the new London Underground station entrance on a cantilevered deck above the Jubilee line eastbound track, as well as two new pedestrian bridges and a road bridge.

There is also an agreement to safeguard land within the development site for a possible future bus stop and stand facilities, plus land for two future cycle hire locations.

For the air rights associated with the development, which includes the right to use and develop the space above the land, TfL will receive a cash receipt from the GLA, anticipated to be in the order of £26 million.

If all the paperwork is signed on time, then construction intends to start by the end of this year with the new entrance completed by the end of next year.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

The ianVisits website has been running now for just over a decade, initially as a news blog, later adding the events listings guide to the offbeat and geeky events in London.

Advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It’s very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of the ianVisits website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what IanVisits provides, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*