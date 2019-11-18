A new display inside the subway at Marble Arch tube station has been created to show off history of the Marble Arch that sits above it. The old pedestrian tunnel that leads from the station ticket hall to the monument now has over 40 panels of London history, photos, maps and illustrations.

As well as busting some common myths, the display tells you where to find the “missing bits” of Marble Arch around London and how the Arch has played its part in transforming local transport systems.

The ancient history of nearby Tyburn Tree, London’s principal site for public executions for over 650 years, also has its place in the tunnel. Key local stakeholders who have shaped the area, such as The Portman Estate, The Church Commissioners, and The Royal Parks, the charity which manages London’s eight Royal Parks including Hyde Park are also featured.

A lot of the information is also online if you don’t fancy a trip to the tube station.