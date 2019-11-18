Posted on by ianvisits Posted in History No Comments ↓

A new display inside the subway at Marble Arch tube station has been created to show off history of the Marble Arch that sits above it. The old pedestrian tunnel that leads from the station ticket hall to the monument now has over 40 panels of London history, photos, maps and illustrations.

As well as busting some common myths, the display tells you where to find the “missing bits” of Marble Arch around London and how the Arch has played its part in transforming local transport systems.

The ancient history of nearby Tyburn Tree, London’s principal site for public executions for over 650 years, also has its place in the tunnel. Key local stakeholders who have shaped the area, such as The Portman Estate, The Church Commissioners, and The Royal Parks, the charity which manages London’s eight Royal Parks including Hyde Park are also featured.

A lot of the information is also online if you don’t fancy a trip to the tube station.

Tagged with: , ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

The ianVisits website has been running now for just over a decade, initially as a news blog, later adding the events listings guide to the offbeat and geeky events in London.

Advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It’s very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of the ianVisits website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what IanVisits provides, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*