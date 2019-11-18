As the MPs are away, Parliament is letting the mere electorate in to have lunch or dinner in the Members’ Dining Room. Classic styling comes in the form of white tablecloths and political themed art-lined walls. High painted ceilings, huge windows that look out over the Commons Terrace.
(c) Parliament
The 3-course lunch is a set price of £45, and dinner is £55. They currently have availability on the following dates for lunch and dinner:
Lunch
- Tuesday 19th, 26th November and 3rd, 10th December 2019
- Wednesday 20th, 27th November 2019 and 11th December 2019
- Thursday 21st November 2019 and Thursday 5th December 2019
Dinner
- Tuesday 19th, 26th November and 3rd and 10th December 2019
- Wednesday 20th and 27th November and 11th December
- Thursday 21st November and 5th December 2019
To make a reservation, go here.
(you can make your obligatory rants about subsidized food in the comments below)
Leave a Reply