A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London Underground drivers are to stage a 24-hour strike amid claims of a “fundamental breakdown” in industrial relations. ITV

Fresh from promoting a national newspaper, Westminster tube station’s roundels have been given an artist makeover — with an African theme. ianVisits

Lacoste has taken-over London’s North Greenwich tube station during the finale of the ATP Tennis Finals this weekend. Prolific London

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail faces further delays and will cost more than £18bn The Guardian

Galliard Homes will develop a £140m luxury residential and retail development above Tottenham Court Road’s Crossrail station. CityAM

A timeline of Crossrail delays Diamond Geezer

Network Rail gives Ilford commuters advance notice of disruption during station’s Crossrail upgrade Ilford Recorder

Mainline / Overground

The proportion of people travelling between London and Glasgow by rail rather than air has reached a record level, according to Virgin Trains. BBC News

Application submitted to run new rail service between Stirling and London via Carlisle In Cumbria

People using the London Overground line between Watford and Euston will have a more frequent service from next during off-peak hours. ianVisits

Kent’s HS1 shows how HS2 could benefit the North The Spectator

A pig has been blamed for bringing some of London’s busiest rail lines to a halt on Wednesday. Sky News

Miscellaneous

The rail industry came together this week to commemorate the thousands of railway workers who lost their lives during World War 1. Rail Advent

Captivating nostalgia on the London Underground in the 1970s Far Out

Three complaints about a Rightmove advert on the London Underground have been rejected by the Advertising Standards Authority. The Negotiator

And finally: Arts Council England has been criticised for failing to remove a sculpture by the artist Eduardo Paolozzi from outside Euston railway station, where it is now in the middle of a HS2 building site The Guardian

