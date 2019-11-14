Fresh from promoting a national newspaper, Westminster tube station’s roundels have been given an artist makeover — with an African theme.

For the next few months, a number of roundels at the tube station will be redesigned by the British Ghanaian artist Larry Achiampong, with coloured designed inspired by African themes.

The Pan-African colours, green, black, and red represent the land, the people and the struggles the continent has endured, while gold represents a new day and prosperity.

You’d never guess it unless told, but the designs are said to be a combination of science-fiction and traditional Adinkra symbolism, somehow.

Eight new designs of the roundel have been installed in seventy sites throughout Westminster Underground station. They’ll be on display from today until next February.