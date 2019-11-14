People using the London Overground line between Watford and Euston will have a more frequent service from next during off-peak hours.

The service currently offers four trains per hour in the rush-hour periods, but this drops to around three trains per hour during the rest of the day.

From Sunday (17th Nov), the service will be increased to four trains per hour — roughly one every 15 minutes — throughout the day. The service will tail off to few trains per hour after 11pm during the week, and earlier at weekends.

These additional services are possible due to the ongoing introduction of London Overground’s new Class 710 electric trains on the route. They will operate alongside the existing London Overground trains currently in use on the route.

The Class 710 trains are being delivered late by Bombardier and had been expected to come into service last year, but problems with the trains saw them delayed on the Gospel Oak to Barking line, and also less noticeably on the Watford to Euston line.

The intention is that the older five-car Class 378 trains currently used on the Watford route will be cascaded back to the North London and East London Lines to allow for strengthened services.