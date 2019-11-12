Posted on by ianvisits Posted in London Ticket Alert, transport issues No Comments ↓

More tours of hidden parts of the London Underground have been announced for next year, and they’re adding Moorgate to the list of venues.

Moorgate is one of those stations that has changed so many times over its lifetime that there’s a lot of unseen tunnels to explore. Opening in 1865 as a sub-surface station for the Metropolitan line, in 1900 it was joined by the Northern line, and then in 1904 the Northern City line was opened as a mainline service.

Over the past 150 years, re-designs and station upgrades have left behind a maze of disused tunnels, abandoned track and a complete Greathead shield from 1904, the only one of its kind on the London Underground Network.

The tours include visits to corridors lined with the original glass tiles of the City and South London Railway, access to the Greathead shield – which can just about be seen from the end of the platform on the Northern City line, and into a number of other tunnels.

