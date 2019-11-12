Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Churches No Comments ↓

Just off Sloane Square is a church that amongst many notable things, also also famously wider that St Paul’s Cathedral. It’s name is also as long as it’s wide, being The Church of the Holy and Undivided Trinity with Saint Jude, Upper Chelsea — although fortunately often shortened to Holy Trinity Sloane Street.

Built in 1888-90, it replaced a gothic revival church that was itself a mere 60 years old, but the population was growing, and so they needed a bigger church to cope. Away with the old gothic, in with a temporary tin tabernacle, and this massive church built instead.

Designed by the church architect, John Dando Sedding, who died just after it was completed, although the internal decoration had to be taken over by Henry Wilson, who technically never completed the work as a number of planed additions were not added.

What was added though is a lot of stained glass, including the huge work above the altar, and some rather nice side chapels.

The church was badly damaged by incendiary bombs in World War II but was restored more or less to its previous appearance by the early 1960s. It was then nearly demolished to be replaced with a smaller church, but a campaign led by John Betjeman and the Victorian Society prevented that.

Considering its location in Chelsea, it’s had a lot of famous people associated with it from bohemian actors to Prime Ministers. On my viist, staff were cleaning and dusting after a service, and a large side shop was doing a good trade in early sales of charity christmas cards.

As for it’s width — the church is 9 inches wider than St Paul’s Cathedral.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

The ianVisits website has been running now for just over a decade, initially as a news blog, later adding the events listings guide to the offbeat and geeky events in London.

Advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It’s very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of the ianVisits website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what IanVisits provides, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*