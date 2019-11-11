Posted on by ianvisits Posted in transport issues No Comments ↓

A number of railway stations are getting parcel drop-off and collection lockers over the next few weeks.

When customers order their goods, they can choose a local locker to collect their parcels from. Once the parcel has been delivered to the locker, customers are sent a QR code by SMS and email. Customers then scan the code at the locker to open the door.

Very much like an Amazon locker, just without the garish yellow paint.

On the Thameslink route, automated lockers are being installed at Mill Hill Broadway, Luton Airport Parkway and Bedford stations.

On the Great Northern route, stations at Essex Road, Hornsey, Enfield Chase, Winchmore Hill, New Barnet and Grange Park will be also be receiving the lockers.

On the Southern route, InPost lockers have recently been installed at Wandsworth Common and South Croydon station.

Users can return items to asos, JD, French Connection, TOMs and Schuh. Online shoppers can also collect items from a wider range of retailers.

To send a parcel, log onto InPost

