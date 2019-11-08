Posted on by ianvisits Posted in transport issues 2 Comments ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Haynes publishes an Owners Manual for the London Underground

London Underground

Commuters on the London Underground inhale on average tens of millions of toxic particles a minute, CityAM

TfL defends move to slash Central line services between Woodford and Hainault Ilford Recorder

Tracking how people move around tube stations by following their smartphones has lead to a number of changes to TfL’s own travel guides. ianVisits

Make a journey through tube stations whose names include every letter of the alphabet. Diamond Geezer

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail board appoints DfT audit expert Construction News

Plans to build a 10-storey office building at Liverpool Street’s Crossrail entrance have been approved, despite concerns from City heritage groups. CityAM

Mainline / Overground

Most Heathrow Express services from Paddington will depart from one platform from December 15, potentially increasing queue times at ticket barriers for some months. Business Traveller

The UK’s competition watchdog has raised concerns train ticket prices could rise under the new operators of the West Coast Rail franchise. BBC News

Heathrow Southern Railway boss accuses DfT of ‘lacking urgency’ NCE (£)

HS2 ending at Old Oak Common would ‘prompt London transport rethink’ Construction News (£)

Train firms backtrack over pledge to ban raw sewage on railway lines The Guardian

Opponents of the HS2 high-speed railway linking London and the north of England say the government’s review of the project is set to be a whitewash. BBC News

DLR

Docklands Light Railway awards two contracts to Thales Railway Technology

Miscellaneous

And finally: Christian adverts coming to the London Underground Keep the Faith

Image above is from June 2014: Haynes publishes an Owners Manual for the London Underground

Tagged with:
2 comments on “London’s weekly railway news
  1. Andrew says:
    8th November 2019 at 9:35 am

    Re Christian adverts, my religion is right and mine, as a non believer, is wrong. Christianity and the Word of the Lord is being rammed down our throats. I am surprised TfL allows such proletising advertising.

