A long line of railway arches under the Hammersmith and City line are being rented out by TfL following refurbishment work.
(c) TfL
A total of 31 railway arches, right next to the Westfield shopping centre at White City are being rented out, and TfL has started marketing Phase 1, for 11 arches.
The sales pitch for the arches is big on their proximity to the shopping center, local amenities, and the surging numbers of tall blocks of flats soon to be filled with latte seeking residents.
(c) TfL
The expectation is that the arches will be leased to the leisure trade, so think more cafes and bars than car workshops and grease.
The first arches will be released later this month. This is somewhat later than originally planned though, as TfL had expected to offer a first batch of 19 arches in early 2018.
(c) TfL
Tagged with: tfl
, white city
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
The ianVisits website has been running now for just over a decade, initially as a news blog, later adding the events listings guide to the offbeat and geeky events in London.
Advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It’s very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of the ianVisits website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what IanVisits provides, then please support the website here.
Thank you
Leave a Reply