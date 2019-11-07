A long line of railway arches under the Hammersmith and City line are being rented out by TfL following refurbishment work.

A total of 31 railway arches, right next to the Westfield shopping centre at White City are being rented out, and TfL has started marketing Phase 1, for 11 arches.

The sales pitch for the arches is big on their proximity to the shopping center, local amenities, and the surging numbers of tall blocks of flats soon to be filled with latte seeking residents.

The expectation is that the arches will be leased to the leisure trade, so think more cafes and bars than car workshops and grease.

The first arches will be released later this month. This is somewhat later than originally planned though, as TfL had expected to offer a first batch of 19 arches in early 2018.