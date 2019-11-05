An annual tradition is being continued this Christmas, with a powerful performance of Handel’s Messiah in St Paul’s Cathedral.

I’ve attended in the past, and even if the purists moan about something called “the acoustics”*, for the average joe, stirring song and music in the stunning surroundings of the mighty Cathedral is an overwhelming evening.

Tickets are released in three batches, and the first will be offered this Thur 7th Nov at 3pm — and are entirely free. The performance takes place on Wed 4th December at 6:30pm.

A donations collection tray will be passed around during the toilet-break in the concert.

The Messiah is part of the Cathedral’s Christmas celebrations — full details of which are here.

*Often the same people who wear headphones on the tube, where the acoustics are worse.