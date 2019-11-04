A much loved local landmark that’s also in the middle of a roundabout could see cars banned under plans by the local council.

The roundabout, Arnold Circus not only acts as a focus for local road traffic, it’s also surrounded by flats, and famously has an elevated roundabout with a bandstand in the centre. The roundabout is still a busy road route, with some 2,400 vehicles per day passing through, and here have been calls to do something to reduce the road traffic.

Air quality is the main concern, as the roundabout is covered with a tree canopy, and then surrounded by a circle of buildings, trapping pollution in a bubble over the roundabout.

The local council is now consulting on plans that would see about 80% of the roundabout closed to road traffic, with one small patch left open as it’s necessary for access to the local school and deliveries to the shops.

There will be public exhibitions about the plans at Professional Development Centre, 229 Bethnal Green Road, London E2 6AB