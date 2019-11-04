Posted on by ianvisits Posted in transport issues 1 Comment ↓

London Underground has announced a new timetable on the Victoria line which will see more trains during both the morning and evening rush hours.

At the moment, they manage to have a train arrive every 100 seconds between 8:15am and 9:45am, and between 5pm to 6:30pm.

As of this morning, this band of high intensity trains will be expanded to run between 7:15am and 10.15am, and between 4:15pm to 7:15pm — doubling the time offered for the high-intensive service.

The new timetable will increase capacity during the rush hours by a further five percent – benefitting 275,000 customers every weekday.

The wider band for the high intensity service, one of the most intense trains services in the world will also make it easier for people who work more flexible hours, such as those who start early and leave early.

The new Victoria line timetable follows the introduction of increased services at peak times on the Northern and Jubilee lines last year.

 

One comment on “More trains on the Victoria line during rush hours
  1. Mr Morgan says:
    4th November 2019 at 6:23 pm

    If only the Piccadilly Line could be so frequent…

