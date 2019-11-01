A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

‘Unacceptable’: Commuters blast TfL’s planned Central line changes that would see Woodford to Hainault services slashed from January Illford Recorder

Vodafone first to jump on London Underground 4G network ISP Preview

A plan to line tube tunnels with fibre optic cables to improve London’s internet connectivity has taken a step forward. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail has admitted it is having to sink more money into its problem Bond Street station job in order to get it built. Building (£)

Aged 80 and going underground: UK workforce gains a silver lining The Times (£)

Crossrail: Progressing but slipping London Reconnections

Former Crossrail commercial director Nisrine Chartouny is set to provide consultancy services in the United Arab Emirates. Building

Mainline / Overground

The redevelopment of Euston High Speed 2 (HS2) and Network Rail stations could cost more than £2bn above original estimates, New Civil Engineer has learned. NCE

Just six years after they spent £6 million on improvements, more upgrades are needed at Denmark Hill station to cope with surging demand. ianVisits

London North Eastern Railways paid out £14.3 million in compensation because of late trains and poor service last year. Chronicle

Extra Harrogate to London rail services unveiled Yorkshire Post

There were severe delays on c2c rail services on Thursday after a trespasser invaded the roof of a platform. Echo News

Miscellaneous

Man jailed for carrying loaded gun on London Underground Standard

‘We’re not moving’ – when reserving a train seat goes wrong BBC News

Cannabis wont reduce anxiety for London Underground commuters Project CBD

Aled Jones: why I love travelling to Edinburgh by train Telegraph

And finally: How pianos became part of the furniture at UK railway stations BBC News

—

Image above is from Nov 2017: A list of London’s fictional tube stations