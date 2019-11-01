A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
‘Unacceptable’: Commuters blast TfL’s planned Central line changes that would see Woodford to Hainault services slashed from January Illford Recorder
Vodafone first to jump on London Underground 4G network ISP Preview
A plan to line tube tunnels with fibre optic cables to improve London’s internet connectivity has taken a step forward. ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Crossrail has admitted it is having to sink more money into its problem Bond Street station job in order to get it built. Building (£)
Aged 80 and going underground: UK workforce gains a silver lining The Times (£)
Crossrail: Progressing but slipping London Reconnections
Former Crossrail commercial director Nisrine Chartouny is set to provide consultancy services in the United Arab Emirates. Building
Mainline / Overground
The redevelopment of Euston High Speed 2 (HS2) and Network Rail stations could cost more than £2bn above original estimates, New Civil Engineer has learned. NCE
Just six years after they spent £6 million on improvements, more upgrades are needed at Denmark Hill station to cope with surging demand. ianVisits
London North Eastern Railways paid out £14.3 million in compensation because of late trains and poor service last year. Chronicle
Extra Harrogate to London rail services unveiled Yorkshire Post
There were severe delays on c2c rail services on Thursday after a trespasser invaded the roof of a platform. Echo News
Miscellaneous
Man jailed for carrying loaded gun on London Underground Standard
‘We’re not moving’ – when reserving a train seat goes wrong BBC News
Cannabis wont reduce anxiety for London Underground commuters Project CBD
Aled Jones: why I love travelling to Edinburgh by train Telegraph
And finally: How pianos became part of the furniture at UK railway stations BBC News
