Just six years after they spent £6 million on improvements, more upgrades are needed at Denmark Hill station to cope with surging demand.

The station had a grand entrance building when it first opened in 1866, with narrow staircases up to the ticket hall.

The ticket hall fell into disrepair, and was nearly demolished in the 1980s, only to be saved, and a pub took over most of the ticket hall, with passengers relegated to a side room.

In 2013 a major revamp of the station saw another bank of staircases and lifts added, and a new dedicated ticket sales “shed” built on the side of the station. Somehow, they managed to build an entrance that even at the time seemed too small for the number of passengers using the station.

Network Rail now says that it has secured Department for Transport funding to continue with design work which are likely to see a new station entrance built on the opposite side of the station.

The proposals should reduce congestion at the hopelessly undersized entrance by giving people an alternative route out of the station.

Passenger numbers at Denmark Hill station have increased by more than 5.4m in the last 15 years, with another 33% increase expected over the next 20 years. The station is now one of the busiest stations in south London and ranks busier than several major national hubs such as Milton Keynes Central, Leicester, Birmingham Moor Street, Southampton Central, and Bath Spa.

The proposals also include investment in rearranging the furniture on platforms 2 and 3 to create more space, extending the canopy cover and adding more information screens to encourage passengers to spread out and use more of the platforms.