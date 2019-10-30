Tomorrow (Thur 31st Oct) is the 14th annual London Poppy Day, and TfL along with the The Royal British Legion will be fundraising across tubes, trains and buses.

During the day, service men and women from the Armed Forces will join volunteers at more than 40 stations across the rail network. To highlight the day, both Stephen Fry and 2016 Britain’s Got Talent winner, Lance Corporal Richard Jones, have created a series of specially recorded announcements to be played over the tannoys.

London Poppy Day will be marked across the transport network in a number of different ways. Poppy Roundels will be displayed in 25 different Underground and Overground stations. Trains across Underground, Overground, DLR, Trams and TfL Rail will feature a poppy on the driver’s cab. Alongside this a number of buses and Santander Cycles will be decorated with Poppy designs.

TfL employs 173 reservists and veterans, some of whom will also be collecting donations throughout the day across the network.