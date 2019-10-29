Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Random No Comments ↓

A plan to line tube tunnels with fibre optic cables to improve London’s internet connectivity has taken a step forward.

Back in early 2018, TfL announced plans to lay fibre optic cables in the tube tunnels, combined with some space within the stations for the network equipment, and build its own broadband network offering a massive 20Tbps capacity (2000 Gbps).

However, those cables in the tunnels need to get up to the surface where they can be of use.

Now the Mayor of London has announced a £10 million investment linking the tunnel cables with nearby buildings, such as community centres and libraries. That in turn will also make it easier for the private operators to link their networks with the tube-network by connecting at the surface in the community buildings.

Some of the worst of the not-spots happen to run close to existing tube lines, such as a large cluster of poor internet speeds along the Jubilee line between Bermondsey and West Ham, as well as along the Metropolitan and Bakerloo lines around Wembley.

The latest investment will boost internet speeds, starting with 118,000 properties in south London – by tackling ‘not spot’ areas which suffer from poor connectivity.

Secured from City Hall’s Strategic Investment Fund (SIF), this latest funding joins other investment of £15.4 million from London Councils for west and north London, and £8.5 million for central London from the Department for Digital, Culture Media & Sport (DCMS).

The use of old tunnels under London to improve its communications is not entirely new.

Geo Networks

Thames Water allows its sewers to be used by Geo Networks to carry broadband cables. In the 1980s Cable and Wireless bought up an old network of hydraulic power pipes under the City of London and laid its fibre optic cables through that.

More famously, London Underground was used during WW2 to carry telephone cables for the government. At the time, a bundle of cables could carry a handful of phone calls, but the network being planned by London Underground will be able to deliver millions of lolcats across the city every second.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

The ianVisits website has been running now for just over a decade, initially as a news blog, later adding the events listings guide to the offbeat and geeky events in London.

Advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It’s very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of the ianVisits website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what IanVisits provides, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*