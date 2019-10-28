Prepare to lose a lot of time just idly zooming around a map that shows major power cables and facilities not just in the UK, but world wide.

It’s one of those online things that looks like it might be exceptionally useful somehow, even if you cant think how it would be of use — and yet is wonderful to know it exists.

And to see just how much sits under the streets of London delivering power to homes and offices, and the data centers delivering lolcats to smartphones.

I suspect from looking at a few of them that they’ve been added by people making some reasonable assumptions about the locations of the tunnels, as they are mostly very straight which is unlikely in the real world, and a few look a bit off from personal memory.

But that’s to quibble over something that’s really quite time consuming in how long you can spend just zooming around to see what’s there, what’s that thing, how big is that tunnel.

The Open Infrastructure Map is here.

Enjoy!