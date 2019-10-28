Posted on by ianvisits Posted in geekery 4 Comments ↓

Prepare to lose a lot of time just idly zooming around a map that shows major power cables and facilities not just in the UK, but world wide.

It’s one of those online things that looks like it might be exceptionally useful somehow, even if you cant think how it would be of use — and yet is wonderful to know it exists.

And to see just how much sits under the streets of London delivering power to homes and offices, and the data centers delivering lolcats to smartphones.

I suspect from looking at a few of them that they’ve been added by people making some reasonable assumptions about the locations of the tunnels, as they are mostly very straight which is unlikely in the real world, and a few look a bit off from personal memory.

But that’s to quibble over something that’s really quite time consuming in how long you can spend just zooming around to see what’s there, what’s that thing, how big is that tunnel.

The Open Infrastructure Map is here.

Enjoy!

4 comments on "Have you seen the Open Infrastructure Map?
  1. JP says:
    29th October 2019 at 12:00 am

    Enjoy indeed. So that’s what that building is moments aplenty. Thanks.

  2. Bob McIntyre says:
    29th October 2019 at 8:51 am

    Not sure how accurate the Open Infrastructure Map is…

    There is a 5MW hydroelectric plant (built 1997) about four miles from us and it isn’t on the map nor is the 33kV line which links it into the National Grid.

    And is it really a good idea to publish this stuff? A couple of days after Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed isn’t it waving a red rag before a bull? [Yes, I know bulls are colour blind to red…]

    • ianvisits says:
      29th October 2019 at 8:59 am

      Complaints that it’s not accurate – and complaints that it’s so useful to terrorists that it shouldn’t be published.

      Hmmm.

  3. Alex McKenna says:
    29th October 2019 at 9:02 am

    The Nazis seemed to have very good maps of our vitals, and so did the Soviets. Presumably nothing much is really secret.

