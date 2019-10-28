The decade old information kiosk outside Holborn tube station could be replaced by a series of digital screens, if plans by the local business group is carried out.

Earlier this year, BEE Midtown called for submissions for the design of a new information kiosk to replace the existing fixed structure that takes up a lot of space directly outside Holborn tube station.

The design brief required that the new structure should include sustainable elements and be fully accessible. A water station and air quality monitoring unit were specified.

The winning design came from Grimshaw for an Infohub Kiosk based on a hexagon structure.

To replicate the green roof added to the kiosk in late 2014, the replacement will also retain a ceiling supported by smaller poles, and filled with plants and solar panels.

The structure being unnamed, will be far thinner than the large block of the current kiosk, and the aim being to improve the visual permeability of the space directly outside the tube station.

If built, it should clean up a space that is currently very cluttered and cramped, although it would help considerably if the plans also saw the other kiosks directly outside the tube station removed so that more pavement space is available.

A concern for the proposed design is that the supporting poles look nice when clean, but will soon be covered in stickers and swiftly end up looking rather shabby.

There’s an exhibition about the designs that were submitted at the Building Centre.