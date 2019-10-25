Short notice – sorry – but this weekend, a record breaking tall sailing ship is visiting London, and you can go on board for a look around.

One of the largest and fastest tall ships in the world, holder of several speed records, she was designed and built in the 1950s by the Río Santiago Shipyard, Ensenada, Argentina. Today she serves as a training school for the Argentinean Navy.

The historic ship will be open for visitors on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th October, and tickets for free tours can be booked here.

The ship is docked in Canary Wharf, a short walk from the Jubilee line station, or the nearest DLR station is South Quays. On the Saturday there will also be folklore music show on board 1pm and 3pm

The vessel carries four fully functional 47 mm QF 3 pounder Hotchkiss cannons, and although only used as a protocolar salute battery, these cannons also happen to make Libertad the second most heavily armed tall ship in the world, after Chile’s Esmeralda.

The `Libertad´last visit to London was in 2002.

