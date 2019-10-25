A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Bakerloo line hit by severe delays… because of a fly-tipped mattress Standard
TfL to ‘immediately’ remove anti-Israel BDS fake advertisements posted on London Underground Jewish Chronicle
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Thirty-one fire panels across the Crossrail network are in need of replacing as they do not meet London Underground safety standards, TfL board papers reveal. NCE
Crossrail is increasingly likely to face further cost blowouts and delays, according to a new report. CityAM
Photos from inside Paddington’s Crossrail station ianVisits
Details of the dynamic testing undertaken by Crossrail as part of work to integrate its systems has been disclosed. NCE
Mainline / Overground
c2c apologises afer locked Rainham station entrance sees commuters jump tracks to catch early morning trains Romford Recorder
RMT ballots for Overground strike over ticket office reductions RailNews
The Heathrow Express is notorious for being the most expensive rail service in Britain, but a new price cut has made the premium rail link more affordable – if booked in advance. Telegraph (£)
London St Pancras twins with Bordeaux Saint-Jean to promote direct service Railway Gazette
St Johns Society criticises Network Rail’s tree felling plans in Lewisham Local London
c2c has revealed a damaged structure next to an Elm Park railway bridge was responsible for delays and cancellations to 120 timetabled services on Tuesday night. East London Advertiser
Five new trains to run from Lincoln to London every day Lincolnshire Live
DLR
Veteran Extinction Rebellion supporter Phil Kingston, 83, admits regret over DLR protest Bristol Post
Miscellaneous
Rail staff kicked and punched after challenging man urinating at Acton Town station BTP
Tube protest was a mistake, admit leading Extinction Rebellion members The Guardian
Fare Dodgers: At War With The Law: A compelling but depressing look behind-the-scenes at TfL Standard
Some tube stations don’t have ticket barriers. Diamond Geezer
‘I formed the 45 Metre Underground Club’: Eurostar stories of sex, celebrity and speed The Guardian
And finally: New ScotRail train carriages designed to carry 20 bikes at a time Cyclist
—
Image above is from May 2009: Jubilee Line tunnels under Big Ben
Leave a Reply