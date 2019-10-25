A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Bakerloo line hit by severe delays… because of a fly-tipped mattress Standard

TfL to ‘immediately’ remove anti-Israel BDS fake advertisements posted on London Underground Jewish Chronicle

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Thirty-one fire panels across the Crossrail network are in need of replacing as they do not meet London Underground safety standards, TfL board papers reveal. NCE

Crossrail is increasingly likely to face further cost blowouts and delays, according to a new report. CityAM

Photos from inside Paddington’s Crossrail station ianVisits

Details of the dynamic testing undertaken by Crossrail as part of work to integrate its systems has been disclosed. NCE

Mainline / Overground

c2c apologises afer locked Rainham station entrance sees commuters jump tracks to catch early morning trains Romford Recorder

RMT ballots for Overground strike over ticket office reductions RailNews

The Heathrow Express is notorious for being the most expensive rail service in Britain, but a new price cut has made the premium rail link more affordable – if booked in advance. Telegraph (£)

London St Pancras twins with Bordeaux Saint-Jean to promote direct service Railway Gazette

St Johns Society criticises Network Rail’s tree felling plans in Lewisham Local London

c2c has revealed a damaged structure next to an Elm Park railway bridge was responsible for delays and cancellations to 120 timetabled services on Tuesday night. East London Advertiser

Five new trains to run from Lincoln to London every day Lincolnshire Live

DLR

Veteran Extinction Rebellion supporter Phil Kingston, 83, admits regret over DLR protest Bristol Post

Miscellaneous

Rail staff kicked and punched after challenging man urinating at Acton Town station BTP

Tube protest was a mistake, admit leading Extinction Rebellion members The Guardian

Fare Dodgers: At War With The Law: A compelling but depressing look behind-the-scenes at TfL Standard

Some tube stations don’t have ticket barriers. Diamond Geezer

‘I formed the 45 Metre Underground Club’: Eurostar stories of sex, celebrity and speed The Guardian

And finally: New ScotRail train carriages designed to carry 20 bikes at a time Cyclist

—

Image above is from May 2009: Jubilee Line tunnels under Big Ben

Also on ianVisits