There’s a display in the Transport Museum of roundels used by TfL, but one of them shouldn’t be there.

It’s the STREETS roundel, and was introduced to highlight the areas of London’s roads that are managed by TfL rather than by the local councils.

Originally called Street Management, the London Streets name was introduced in April 2007. Sadly, the roundel was dropped in 2014, following a review by TfL of its branding strategy.

It was always a bit confusing as to which bits of the roads are managed by the council or by TfL, and frankly, most people either presume they are all managed by the council, or are all managed by TfL. The split of responibilties is not widely appreciated.

The old standards noted the colours to be used:

If you want to see the current brand guidelines for roundels, they’re here.

Introduced in 2009, the roundel wasn’t around for very long, so you wont see many of them, mainly in a few places that were refurbished during its short life, such as the pedestrian underpass outside Blackfriars station.

Although dropped 5 years ago, the roundal can still be found in a few places buried deep in the TfL website where few dare to venture – such as here.

