This weekend, a huge video projection will be beamed onto the frontage of St Paul’s Cathedral, and some photos of the overnight tests have been released.

Working with the Poetry Society and Double Take Projections, the video event tells the story of the St Paul’s Watch, the volunteers who ensured the survival of St Paul’s Cathedral during the Second World War.

Laser and video projections will transform the façade of St Paul’s after dark, combining powerful archive photography and animation with an atmospheric soundscape.

The event takes place at St Paul’s Cathedral from Thur to Sat – 24–26 October, 6.30–10pm and on Sunday 27 October, 8–10pm

Where Light Falls is part of Historic England’s Loss and Destruction Season, and Fantastic Feats: the building of London, the City of London’s six-month cultural events season.

