The company awarded the contract to run the future Elizabeth line trains has made a modest but significant change to its trading name.

The company, is still legally known as MTR Corporation (Crossrail) Ltd, but it used to trade as MTR Crossrail.

Last month they changed their name to MTR Elizabeth line, and their website from www.mtrcrossrail.co.uk to www.mtrel.co.uk

It’s a small, but significant change as the company gears up to take over the existing GWR services between Paddington and Reading in a couple of months time.

At the moment MTR Elizabeth line is operating TfL Rail branded services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield, and from Paddington to Heathrow, and also to Hayes and Harlington.

They will take over the services to Reading on 15th December.

