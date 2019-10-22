For a few days only, there will be an exhibition of photos showing some of the more spectacular examples of abandoned engineering from around the world.

Once at the cutting edge of engineering, design and construction, now they are echoes from history. Crumbling, on the brink of destruction, they are historical and evocative. The exhibition is a tie in with the documentary television series, Abandoned Engineering on Yesterday.

The television series explores how and why they were built, considers the financial and social costs of their failure and examines the environmental and ecological impacts. The series also explores how experts came up with plans to make something beautiful or useful from the ruins.

The exhibition is at the Oxo Gallery, Bargehouse Street, South Bank, London, SE1 9PH.

It’s open 11am-6pm from Wed 23rd Oct to Sun 27th Oct only. Entry is free.

Also on ianVisits