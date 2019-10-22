Take a break from soggy bottoms and tune into tubes and buses instead, as Channel 5 run a 2-part series about London Transport.

The two part series shows how Transport for London and its predecessors have tackled the endless challenges thrown at them over the decades by London’s relentless growth.

Episode One looks at the origins of the London Underground in the 1860s, the B-Type bus which was a common sight on the streets of the capital, until they were taken to France as troop transports, and Hannah Dadds, the first lady to drive a tube train in 1978, despite objections from the men she worked with.

Episode Two looks at the London Ringways, the fortunately cancelled plan for four giant motorways through the heart of the city, the King’s Cross fire and behind the scenes in the control centres, and travel in tube train cabs and buses.

The series will be shown on Channel 5 tonight (Tuesday 22nd Oct) at 8pm, and the same time on Tuesday 29th Oct.

