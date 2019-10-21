For one week, there’s a chance for Star Wars fans to buy Stormtrooper based goodies, designed by the prop-maker who created the original Stormtrooper for the first Star Wars Movie in 1976.

A one-week shop at the Shoreditch Boxpark will be seeing an array of Stormtrooper based items, including a pre-launch taste of a newly launched Stormtrooper beer.

As the prop-maker responsible for creating the Stormtrooper for the first Star Wars Movie in 1976, Andrew Ainsworth won a legal battle for the right to recreate Stormtrooper costumes and products based on the original moulds. Since then he signed a licensing agreement, which is why after decades of hardly anything on the market, suddenly the stormtrooper design feels like it’s everywhere.

The stormtrooper shop will be open from 11am-6pm Tuesday 22nd – Sunday 27th October, with late night opening Thursday, Saturday, Sunday.

Andrew will also be at the shop on Thursday evening signing collectable prints as well as selling Helmets, Blasters and full Stormtrooper battle armour.

Although Andrew is best known for the Star Wars work, he also worked on Alien, Krull, Space 1999, Superman, but to my mind, his greatest triumph was the Smash aliens.

