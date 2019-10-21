Network Rail is calling on architects and designers to come up with ideas for improved seating in some of London’s mainline station.

The winning designs will be installed next spring ahead of the London Festival of Architecture 2020.

Entrants are being encouraged in the design competition to consider how they can incorporate elements that could readily be replicated across six of London’s largest railway stations during next year’s London Festival of Architecture.

Those interested in applying are invited to submit their initial expressions of interest by midday on Monday 11th November 2019 for consideration by the competition judging panel. Up to ten shortlisted participants or practices will then be invited to develop a design concept and will be awarded an honorarium of £400 each. Winning designers will then be awarded £5,000 to manufacture and install their benches, ready to be unveiled to the public when the London Festival of Architecture begins on 1 June 2020.

The call for entries document can be found here.

Also on ianVisits