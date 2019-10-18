A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
The lack of cash to overhaul the creaking Tube system is the biggest threat to London’s future prosperity, warns deputy mayor for planning Jules Pipe. Homes & Property
Extinction Rebellion ‘regretful’ about Tube protest TalkRadio
A new consultation on the Bakerloo line extension has opened is seeking views on the tunnel route, the location of worksites and potentially extending the line beyond Lewisham. ianVisits
A disabled peer was forced to miss the state opening of parliament after London Underground failed to alert wheelchair-users to broken lifts on the network, Disability News
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Crossrail air quality checks give Bond Street site all clear Construction Enquirer
Crossrail brings in rail veteran to manage contractors Building
A Short History of Crossrail 2: Part 2 – Underlying factors London Reconnections
Unite accuses Skanska of union busting on Crossrail Morning Star
Mainline / Overground
“Do not let standards fall,” the Bishop of Kensington has warned rail-safety professionals at a service to mark the 20th anniversary of the Ladbroke Grove rail disaster. Church Times
London Overground passengers in West Hampstead will be going up in the world as new lifts have opened at the station. Ham & High
DLR
Extinction Rebellion activist, 83, who glued himself to DLR says it was for his grandchildren Standard
Miscellaneous
Network Rail volunteers who helped clear Harrow Lodge Park’s ‘secret garden’ scoop Mayor of London award Romford Recorder
London railway upgrades – a progress report ianVisits
Mike Brown to leave TfL for new role overseeing Parliament’s renovation Mayor Watch
Larry Achiampong to redesign the London Underground roundel for the African diaspora It’s Nice That
Book review: Hidden London: Discovering the Forgotten Underground ianVisits
And finally: Woman gives birth in Tube carriage BBC News
