A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The lack of cash to overhaul the creaking Tube system is the biggest threat to London’s future prosperity, warns deputy mayor for planning Jules Pipe. Homes & Property

Extinction Rebellion ‘regretful’ about Tube protest TalkRadio

A new consultation on the Bakerloo line extension has opened is seeking views on the tunnel route, the location of worksites and potentially extending the line beyond Lewisham. ianVisits

A disabled peer was forced to miss the state opening of parliament after London Underground failed to alert wheelchair-users to broken lifts on the network, Disability News

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail air quality checks give Bond Street site all clear Construction Enquirer

Crossrail brings in rail veteran to manage contractors Building

A Short History of Crossrail 2: Part 2 – Underlying factors London Reconnections

Unite accuses Skanska of union busting on Crossrail Morning Star

Mainline / Overground

“Do not let standards fall,” the Bishop of Kensington has warned rail-safety professionals at a service to mark the 20th anniversary of the Ladbroke Grove rail disaster. Church Times

London Overground passengers in West Hampstead will be going up in the world as new lifts have opened at the station. Ham & High

DLR

Extinction Rebellion activist, 83, who glued himself to DLR says it was for his grandchildren Standard

Miscellaneous

Network Rail volunteers who helped clear Harrow Lodge Park’s ‘secret garden’ scoop Mayor of London award Romford Recorder

London railway upgrades – a progress report ianVisits

Mike Brown to leave TfL for new role overseeing Parliament’s renovation Mayor Watch

Larry Achiampong to redesign the London Underground roundel for the African diaspora It’s Nice That

Book review: Hidden London: Discovering the Forgotten Underground ianVisits

And finally: Woman gives birth in Tube carriage BBC News

—

Image above is from March 2014: The crazy plan to divert the Bakerloo Line to Bank Station

Also on ianVisits