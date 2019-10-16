The ongoing works at West Hampstead Overground station have seen lifts come into operation several weeks after the new footbridge opened.

Both platforms are now served by the new lifts.

Their introduction was made possible with the help of the Department of Transport (DfT) Access for All scheme which provided £3m worth of funding and has been the largest project to date to benefit from this programme.

The new lifts form part of a wider multi-million-pound redevelopment taking place at West Hampstead. A new concourse links to a more centrally located footbridge that provides customers easier access to the whole length of the platform.

Work on widening the platforms is due to be complete by the end of the year and will provide customers with more space to wait reducing crowding.

Also on ianVisits