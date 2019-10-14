For the first time ever, Westminster Abbey is allowing photography within its building by members of the public.

Normally the sight of a camera is enough to earn the holder a rebuke from a member of staff – even inside the recently built staircase to the Triforium, as your correspondent recently discovered.

Next Wednesday evening (23rd Oct) they will relax the ban on photography for a few hours, as part of the Abbey’s celebrations to mark the 750th anniversary of Henry III’s re-building of Edward the Confessor’s church.

The Abbey notes that this is an event for amateur photographers, and all stills images should be for personal rather than commercial use. There is also a ban on flash, video recordings, lighting, tripods, monopods or selfie sticks.

This event is included with entry to the Abbey – which for the Late openings costs £11. Sadly, the Diamond Jubilee galleries, with the amazing views across the entire Abbey is not available on the evening.

To purchase tickets to the Abbey, buy on the door on the day or book in advance online ensuring you select the 4:30pm timeslot. The photography event starts at 5:30pm, and the Abbey is open until 8pm.

Alternatively, join the Association to get unlimited repeat visits to the Abbey for a year, and invites to private events.

