There’s a chance next month to visit a part of the Jubilee line rarely seen – the overrun tunnels that run beyond Charing Cross station towards Aldwych.

The tour is being held to mark the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Jubilee line in 1979. The tours run on Sunday 10 November in the 1996 stock that are currently in use on the line, and will run from Stanmore to Charing Cross, the original route of the Jubilee line when it first opened in 1979.

At Charing Cross, you’ll get the opportunity to stay into the train whilst it manoeuvres into the overrun tunnel and the chance to visit the drivers cab for a photo. The tour then includes a visit to the Hidden London tunnels underneath the station.

The journey between Stanmore and Charing Cross will take approximately 40 minutes. The Hidden London tour, journey into the overrun tunnel and drivers’ cab experience will last for approximately 75 minutes.

The tours cost £90 per adult – although note that includes the tunnel tours which themselves normally cost £40 on their own.

To book tickets, go here.

