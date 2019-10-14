A new consultation on the long planned Bakerloo line extension has opened today, and is seeking views on the tunnel route, the location of worksites and potentially extending the line beyond Lewisham.

People are also asked for their views on suggested names for the two new Tube stations on Old Kent Road.

The first proposed new station is at the junction of Old Kent Road and Dunton Road, where the Tesco superstore is, and could be named Old Kent Road or Burgess Park. The second station could be either Old Kent Road or Asylum as it will be at the junction of Old Kent Road and Asylum Road.

Sadly Tubey McTubeface is not an option.

This latest consultation follows feedback given in previous public consultations in 2014, which focused on analysis of the route options, and in 2017 which highlighted potential station and shaft locations.

The new consolation is looking at a number of issues.

There are plans to merge the two existing tube entrances at Elephant and Castle into one new entrance. It would be built as part of the planned upgrade of the Northern line ticket hall, and delivered as part of the proposed new shopping centre development. That would also make the interchange with the Thameslink station easier.

TfL’s tunnel route proposals, which include a shorter, quicker route between Lambeth North and Elephant & Castle, are included in this consultation for the first time.

The location of the primary and secondary tunnelling work sites. Having considered a number of options, TfL’s preferred primary work site is at New Cross Gate. That would also see the existing Sainsbury’s store close during construction, and that might be more contentious as Sainsbury’s are planning their own development on the site.

TfL is also proposing a secondary work site as part of the ‘Old Kent Road 1’ station site. Using the site in this way could reduce the amount of time it takes to build and open the extension. However, to do so, TfL would need the whole site, and the Tesco supermarket and petrol station could not remain on the site during construction.

One major change is that where the new tunnels were expected to run from Elephant and Castle to Lewisham, it will now run from Lambeth North instead. A new tunnel would be dug between Lambeth North and E&C which shortens the tunnel length, and hence passenger journey times.

While that also makes it easier to keep E&C station open during the extension works, the connection between the old and new tunnels at Lambeth North is likely to see the line closed for a couple of months at some point in the future. Depending on the final plans for the junction point, that could see the disused tunnel repurposed as additional storage for trains.

The end of the new section of line is proposed as the Wearside Road Council depot site, where empty trains would be stabled.

There is also talk of a possible further extension of the route beyond Lewisham to Hayes and Beckenham Junction in Bromley, involving the conversion of a Network Rail line. That has always been part of the longer extension plans, so the consultation at this stage is likely to be more about protecting the option for the future rather than building the extension into a dead-end hole that can’t be extended later.

Subject to funding and design development TfL could apply for permission to build the extension through a Transport & Works Act Order in 2023.

The consultation is open here, until 22nd December 2019.

TfL is also holding 11 public exhibitions over the next few weeks.

Saturday 19 October 2019 (10am – 4pm) Lewisham Shopping Centre, Central Square, Molesworth Street, London SE13 7EP

Saturday 26 October 2019 (10am – 4pm) Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre, Lower Floor, New Kent Road, London SE1 6TE

Thursday 31 October 2019 (2pm – 8pm) Lewisham Shopping Centre, Central Square, Molesworth Street, London SE13 7EP

Saturday 2 November 2019 (10am – 4pm) Goldsmiths, University of London, The Refectory (ground floor of the Richard Hoggart building), 8 Lewisham Way, New Cross, London SE14 6NW

Saturday 9 November 2019 (10am – 4pm) 231 Old Kent Road, London SE1 5LU

Monday 11 November 2019 (5pm – 9pm) Pilgrims’ Way Primary School, Tustin Estate, Manor Grove, London SE15 1EF

Wednesday 13 November 2019 (2pm – 8pm) Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre, Lower Floor, New Kent Road, London SE1 6TE

Monday 18 November 2019 (3pm – 8pm) Goldsmiths, University of London, The Refectory (ground floor of the Richard Hoggart building), 8 Lewisham Way, New Cross, London SE14 6NW

Monday 25 November 2019 (5pm – 9pm) Pilgrims’ Way Primary School, Tustin Estate, Manor Grove, London SE15 1EF

Thursday 28 November 2019 (2pm – 8pm) 231 Old Kent Road, London SE1 5LU

Wednesday 4 December 2019 (10am – 4pm) New Cross Learning, 283-285 New Cross Road, London SE14 6AS

Also on ianVisits