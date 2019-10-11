A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory Ham & High

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

London will have to find the money itself if Crossrail busts budget again, government warns Building

London mayor says he’ll know next month if Crossrail is facing further hold-up Building

Mainline / Overground

Why do London’s Greens oppose HS2? OnLondon

Grand Central has received approval to operate an additional daily return service between Sunderland and London King’s Cross York Press

Over 1,000 a Day Predicted To Use New Brentford Rail Line Brentford TW8

Miscellaneous

Willow Smith has been busking in Tottenham Court Road tube station on the London Underground. NME

Transport for London have revealed that they never banned a Drag Race UK queen’s London Underground costume. The Tab

As you step through the familiar terracotta frontage of an old tube station it’s difficult to believe you’re two floors above ground, and not deep under it ianVisits

And finally: What’s the best-connected tube station? Diamond Geezer

—

Image above is from Feb 2017: North London’s unusual transport museum

