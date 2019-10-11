A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory Ham & High
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
London will have to find the money itself if Crossrail busts budget again, government warns Building
London mayor says he’ll know next month if Crossrail is facing further hold-up Building
Mainline / Overground
Why do London’s Greens oppose HS2? OnLondon
Grand Central has received approval to operate an additional daily return service between Sunderland and London King’s Cross York Press
Over 1,000 a Day Predicted To Use New Brentford Rail Line Brentford TW8
Miscellaneous
Willow Smith has been busking in Tottenham Court Road tube station on the London Underground. NME
Transport for London have revealed that they never banned a Drag Race UK queen’s London Underground costume. The Tab
As you step through the familiar terracotta frontage of an old tube station it’s difficult to believe you’re two floors above ground, and not deep under it ianVisits
And finally: What’s the best-connected tube station? Diamond Geezer
—
Image above is from Feb 2017: North London’s unusual transport museum
Leave a Reply